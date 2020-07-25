Bengal reports 35 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,216 fresh infections

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 1,290 on Friday after 35 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. A total of 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases was also reported during the day. The state's COVID-19 count now stands at 53,973, it said in a bulletin.

Of the 1,290 fatalities, 1,095 died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 has been incidental. The number of active patients is 19,154, it said.

West Bengal also registered its highest single-day cases of recovery on Friday as 1,873 patients recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. So far, 33,529 people have recovered from COVID-19 in West Bengal, it said that the recovery rate in the state is now 62.12 per cent.

The bulletin said Kolkata accounted for 16 fresh deaths, while six died in North 24 Parganas districts, three each in South 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Howrah, and one each in Murshidabad, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Hooghly districts. The metropolis registered the highest single-day spike of 699 cases while 567 people tested positive for coronavirus in North 24 Parganas district.

The health department said 189 fresh cases were reported in Howrah, 143 in South 24 Parganas, 89 in Darjeeling, 74 each in Hooghly and Purba Medinipur. The remaining 455 cases were recorded in 14 other districts. At least 15,485 samples have been tested in the state since Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the number of broad-based containment zones in West Bengal went up to 1,022 on Friday..