Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study reveals genes, cardiovascular health contribute into dementia risk

While there are many factors which contribute to a person's risk of dementia, researchers found that genes and cardiovascular health each contribute additionally to dementia risk.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 25-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 13:15 IST
Study reveals genes, cardiovascular health contribute into dementia risk
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While there are many factors that contribute to a person's risk of dementia, researchers found that genes and cardiovascular health each contribute additionally to dementia risk. The study was published in the journal Neurology.

The study was done by U.S. researchers including Sudha Seshadri, MD, and Claudia Satizabal, Ph.D., of The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). The study was conducted in 1,211 participants in the Framingham Heart Study and involved collaborators from Boston University. Claudia Satizabal, participants with a high genetic risk score based on common genetic variants, including having an allele called apolipoprotein E (APOE) e4, were at a 2.6-fold higher risk of developing dementia than subjects who had a low-risk score and did not carry the APOE e4 allele.

Having favorable cardiovascular health, as defined by an index of the American Heart Association, was associated with a 0.45-fold lower risk of dementia compared to having unfavorable cardiovascular health, the study also showed. "The connection between heart health and brain health becomes clearer with each finding," Dr. Seshadri, senior investigator in the Framingham Heart Study, said. She is a professor of neurology in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and founding director of the university's Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

"We hope that the results of this study will send the public a message, and that message is to exercise, reduce stress, and eat a healthy diet. Then, regardless of your genes, you have the potential to lower your risk of dementia," Dr. Seshadri said. "It is imperative to start today. It seems, from our findings, that having favorable cardiovascular health mitigates the risk of dementia in persons with high genetic risk," Dr. Satizabal, assistant professor of population health sciences and Biggs Institute investigator, said.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Abdelkarim Hassan extends Al Sadd contract till 2024

Reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd on Friday renewed the contract of former AFC Player of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan. The 26-year-old defender will remain at Al Sadd for the next four years after renewing his contract until 2024....

Indian Navy helps recover drowning victim's body off Goa coast

The Indian Navys Advanced Light Helicopter ALH helped the Goa police locate and recover the body of a 43-year-old man who had drowned off South Goa coast, an official said on Saturday. The operation was initiated on Friday, after the man wh...

Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies

Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have identified 21 existing drugs that stop the replication of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 in lab studies, an advance that may lead to the development of new therapeutic combinat...

Rajasthan CM seeks time to meet Governor to give fresh proposal for convening Assembly session

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session. The Rajasthan cabinet meeting at Gehlots residence over the holding of the state assembly session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020