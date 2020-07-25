Maha CM inaugurates COVID Care facilities at Kalyan, Dombivli

Maha CM inaugurates COVID Care facilities at Kalyan, DombivliPTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:47 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday inaugurated COVID Care Centers at Kalyanand Dombivli in Thane district through video link
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said thestate government was committed to providing all necessaryfacilities to fight the pandemic
Local authorities should ensure proper patient care,medical treatment and adequate oxygen supply at hospitalswhere coronavirus patients are being treated, he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- UddhavThackeray
- Maharashtra
- Thane district