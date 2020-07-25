Left Menu
Maha CM inaugurates COVID Care facilities at Kalyan, Dombivli

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 16:47 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday inaugurated COVID Care Centers at Kalyanand Dombivli in Thane district through video link

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said thestate government was committed to providing all necessaryfacilities to fight the pandemic

Local authorities should ensure proper patient care,medical treatment and adequate oxygen supply at hospitalswhere coronavirus patients are being treated, he said.

