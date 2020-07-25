Left Menu
Development News Edition

716 new COVID-19 cases in MP; CM Chouhan also tests positive

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 20:14 IST
716 new COVID-19 cases in MP; CM Chouhan also tests positive

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 716 new coronavirus cases, 153 of them from Indore, taking the infection count in the state to 26,926, health officials said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in the morning that he too has contracted the virus. He was admitted to a private hospital here.

The death toll due to the pandemic increased to 799 with eight more people succumbing to the viral infection. Four deaths were reported from Bhopal and one each from Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Chhatarpur districts, officials said.

The worst-affected Indore district reported the highest 153 new coronavirus cases during the day, followed by 132 in Bhopal and 60 in Jabalpur. On the other hand, 622 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore district rose to 6,709. Death toll in the district rose to 303. Bhopal has reported 5,109 COVID-19 patients, including 154 who died.

The case count in Jabalpur went up to 972. No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Friday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 2,980 active containment zones in the state. So far in July, 13,333 new coronavirus cases (about 50 per cent of total) and 227 deaths (over 28 per cent of total deaths) have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh.

As of June 30, the case count was 13,593 and death toll 572 in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for coronavirus, underwent all necessary tests and their results were normal, as per the doctors treating him.

The statement was issued by Chirayu Medical College and Hospital where he has been admitted. "I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan, 61, said in a tweet in the morning.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 26,926, active cases 7,639, new cases 716, death toll 799, recovered 18,488, total number of tested people is 6,84,419. PTI ADU KRK KRK

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi COVID tally mounts to over 1.29 lakh; death count 3,806, new facility opened

Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the citys caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll surged to 3,80, authorities said. Meanwhile, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain said the daily positivity rate of Delhi was about...

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...

NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administrations request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books ...

1989 villages in 19 Karna districts identified as flood prone

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone, as it prepares to face the ongoing rainy season. In 19 districts, about 1,989 villages have been identified o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020