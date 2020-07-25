Equipment for cleaning work to be used in COVID-19 hospitals

Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Saturday said the government would use modern equipment to carry out cleaning work in COVID-19 hospitals. There is a severe shortage of sanitary workers as many of them are scared of the virus-spread, an official press release said.

Equipment, now available for cleaning floors, walls and bathrooms, would be purchased and given to the hospitals, he said. One machine can do the work of 10 people, the press release said.

Special machines to transfer patients' waste would also be purchased, it said. Hotpack equipment, used in aeroplanes, would be utilised to serve hot food to the patients, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health said the daily COVID-19 bulletin is not being issued on Saturdays and that it would be released in a new format on Sundays.