Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate nearly 88 pc; CM says active cases 'steadily' going down

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,827 in the national capital with 21 fresh fatalities and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,30,606 after 1,075 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said. In the last 24 hours, 1,807 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city, according to the latest bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:11 IST
Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate nearly 88 pc; CM says active cases 'steadily' going down

Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the national capital is now in the 10th position among states and union territories as the number of active cases are "steadily" going down. The number of active cases is 11,904 now, against 12,657 on Saturday, 13,681 on Friday, 14,554 on Thursday and 14,954 on Wednesday, according to health department bulletins.

The recovery rate in the national capital has climbed to 87.95 per cent from Saturday's figure of 87.29 per cent, while the positivity rate increased to 6.13 per cent from 5.56 per cent on Saturday, the department said in its latest bulletin in Sunday. The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,827 in the national capital with 21 fresh fatalities and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,30,606 after 1,075 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,807 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city, according to the latest bulletin. "Today, Delhi reaches 10th position. People are recovering and No of active cases are steadily going down," the chief minister tweeted sharing a list of the states with the number of active coronavirus cases.

Delhi was eighth on the list on Saturday and second a few days back. From July 11-19, the number of fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

On July 20, the fresh case count dipped to 954, but it increased the next day to 1,349. Since Tuesday, the number of fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000 again. On July 22, the number of fresh cases was 1,227 and the following day, it dipped to 1,041. July 24 saw a marginal decline in cases to 1,025 and on the next day, the figure rose to 1,142.

Till now, as many as 1,14,875 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike, till date, at 3,947.

Delhi has conducted a total of 9,46,777 tests till date, which means 49,830 tests per million, according to the bulletin. It stated that as many as 17,533 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, which include 12,501 rapid antigen tests and 5032 RT-PCR tests.

Out of the 15,475 beds available in private and government hospitals, only 2,856 are occupied, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 6,976 patients are recovering in home isolation. The bulletin also said that 3,202 of the total 9,444 beds at various COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including those who returned under the Vande Bharat Mission and on Bubble flights.

The number of containment zones has climbed to 714 in the national capital, it said. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 1,142 fresh cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases stood at 1,29,531 while the death toll was 3,806.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

US diplomat says America keeps pushing to end Qatar crisis

The US continues to push for an end of the four-nation boycott of Qatar, even after the hospitalisation of Kuwaits ruling emir who led talks to resolve the yearslong dispute, a US diplomat said Sunday. US Special Representative for Iran Bri...

"Delicious taxes": Thai protesters use Japanese cartoon hamster to mock government

Hundreds of Thai protesters sang a Japanese cartoon jingle on Sunday with lyrics mocking the government as hungry hamsters feasting on taxpayer cash, part of a new protest movement by youth who say they are using whimsical tactics for serio...

Kargil Vijay Diwas: French Ambassador to India pays tributes to Indian Armed Forces

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain paid tributes to Indian Armed Forces and said that France always stands alongside India. Putting a picture of Mirage 2000 fighter jet, Lenain wrote On KargilV...

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020