Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally. Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases.

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 26-07-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 20:14 IST
Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Total COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, just one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases. New York is in third place with 415,827 cases. Still, New York has recorded the most deaths of any U.S. state at more than 32,000 with Florida in eighth place with nearly 6,000 deaths.

On average, Florida has added more than 10,000 cases a day in July while California has been adding 8,300 cases a day and New York has been adding 700 cases. The surge in Florida has continued as the state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly said he will not make mask-wearing mandatory and that schools must reopen in August.

On the contrary, New York state has managed to get the virus under control, with stores and restaurants shuttered and the wearing of masks mandatory. The rise in cases also comes as President Donald Trump is pushing to re-open U.S. schools in the fall, despite teachers' and families' concerns that children could contract or transmit the disease should they return to the classroom.

After Florida, Texas has the most total coronavirus cases at 391,000. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tropical Storm Hanna, which made landfall on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, was especially challenging as it was sweeping through an area of the state that has been the worst hit by the coronavirus. More than 146,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 - nearly a quarter of the global total -- and there are nearly 4.2 million confirmed cases in the country, or at least 1 in 79 people have been infected.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand CM inspects newly built houses at colony for displaced in Dhurwa

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday inspected the newly built houses at the colony for the displaced in Dhurwa, which have been converted into a COVID-19 ward. Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed the arrangement of COVID-19 war...

Ahmedabad adds 163 COVID-19 cases, tally 25,692; 168 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarats Ahmedabad district rose to 25,692 on Sunday with addition of 163 new patients, the state Health department said. The death toll mounted by three to 1,575, it said.Notably, 168 patients were discharge...

Colleges plan for virus testing, but strategies vary widely

For students heading to Colby College in Maine this fall, coronavirus testing is expected to be a routine part of campus life. All students will be required to provide a nasal swab every other day for two weeks, and then twice a week after ...

Moderna gets further $472 million U.S. award for coronavirus vaccine development

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional 472 million from the U.S. governments Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority BARDA to support development of its novel coronavirus vaccine.The U.S.-based drug maker sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020