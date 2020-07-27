Australia's Victoria reports record-high of new coronavirus cases
Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier. The state recorded its previous one-day high of 484 cases last week.Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 27-07-2020 06:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 06:44 IST
Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier. "Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care," state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.
Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities. The state recorded its previous one-day high of 484 cases last week.
ALSO READ
Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen says NZ owes Australia nothing
Australia's Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases
Australia to offer residence option to 10,000 Hong Kongers
Victoria Beckham 'could not be happier' for son Brooklyn's engagement to Nicola Peltz
Former Australia skipper Mile Jedinak announces retirement from football