Ghana: Government begins second phase of mass disinfection exercise in Tamale

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 27-07-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 10:51 IST
Ghana: Government begins second phase of mass disinfection exercise in Tamale
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ZoomlionLtd)

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in partnership with the waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, on Sunday has begun the second phase of its mass disinfection exercise in Tamale, Ghana, according to a news report by News Ghana.

The exercise, under the National Disinfection Exercise, is aimed at fighting against the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases in the country.

Some of the areas the exercise was targeting include; markets, lorry parks, and other public places beginning from the Tamale Township to be replicated in other Assemblies.

Peter Dawuni, Northern Regional General Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited, addressing Journalists in Tamale, said the exercise started around 0400 hours targeting the market places to be continued the next day which would target other areas including; lorry parks, churches, mosques, and other public places.

He said the exercise was targeted at disinfecting about 375 markets and 400 public toilets among others in the Northern Region.

Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister said the government was putting up the necessary measurements to curb the spread of COVID-19 and urged residents to cooperate with the Zoomlion officials to carry out the exercise smoothly.

He urged them to promote self-discipline by observing all the safety protocols, and directives recommended by the government to stay safe.

