26 deaths, 613 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi on Monday witnessed a spike of 613 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,31,219. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, there are 10,994 active cases in the metropolis.

With 26 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 3,853. As many as 1,497 people have recovered/discharged/migrated on Monday taking the total number of such people to 1,16,372 recovered/discharged/migrated.

According to the bulletin, 3,821 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 7,685 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 9,58,283 tests have been done so far, it said.