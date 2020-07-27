Countries around Asia are clamping down again to try to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections, with Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam locking down the city of Danang.

EUROPE * Britain is watching coronavirus cases in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing the situation in popular holiday destinations, a junior health minister said when asked about widening a quarantine for Spain.

* German state of Bavaria is setting up voluntary test centres at border crossings and railway stations, and urged the federal government to make tests for returning holidaymakers mandatory as soon as possible. * Spain's Catalonia may take stricter measures to limit coronavirus contagion if situation does not improve in the next 10 days, regional leader Quim Torra said on Monday.

* Spain's death toll could be nearly 60% higher than the official figure of 28,432, according to an investigation by El Pais newspaper published on Sunday. AMERICAS

* Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump said they agreed with Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion relief package - the party's opening offer in negotiations with Democrats less than a week before enhanced unemployment benefits expire. * The health minister of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Jesus Grajeda, has died, Chihuahua's governor said, nearly two weeks after Grajeda was hospitalized with COVID-19.

* Cases in Latin America for the first time surpassed the combined infections in the United States and Canada, a Reuters tally showed on Sunday, amid a surge of infections in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong banned gatherings of more than two people, closed down restaurant dining and introduced mandatory face masks in public places, including outdoors, as it tries to rein in a new outbreak. * Japanese government will urge businesses to aim for 70% telecommuting and enhance other social distancing measures amid a rise in cases among workers, some infected during after-work socialising.

* Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. * Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported the country's highest daily increase in infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Morocco shut down some of its biggest cities, including Casablanca, Tangier, Marrakech, Fez and Meknes, to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc said on Sunday it has received an additional $472 million from the U.S. government's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support development of its coronavirus vaccine.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The danger to the euro zone economy from the pandemic is not yet over, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told La Repubblica, adding that he saw no need to make any tweaks to the bank's massive asset purchase programme.

* Oil prices edged down on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China pushed investors toward safe-haven assets. * Japan's companies spent less than initially estimated in the first quarter, revised data shows, suggesting the pandemic's hit to the economy was deeper than first thought.

