Google to keep employees home until summer 2021 amid pandemic- WSJ
Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among an internal group of top executives that he chairs, according to the report. Google had earlier said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:41 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google will keep its employees home until at least next July, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made the decision himself last week after debate among an internal group of top executives that he chairs, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/32XuX
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Google had earlier said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June this year, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sundar Pichai
- Alphabet Inc
- Wall Street Journal
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over next 5-7 years: CEO Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces India Digitisation Fund to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over next 5-7 years.
Google to invest $10 billion in India over next 5-7 years: CEO Pichai
PM Modi, Google's Pichai discuss how tech can transform lives, emerging work culture in pandemic
Google to invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over 5-7 years