Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing his own weight battle, PM urges Britain to get fit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his struggle with his own weight on Monday to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten coronavirus risks.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:15 IST
Citing his own weight battle, PM urges Britain to get fit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his struggle with his own weight on Monday to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten coronavirus risks. New government measures to help people shed weight include banning TV and online adverts for junk food before 9.00 p.m., ending "buy one get one free" deals on such foods, and flagging calories on menus of large restaurants plus possibly on alcohol.

Johnson, 56, who has lost more than a stone (6 kg) since a life-threatening brush with COVID-19, was responding to research showing that those who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or severe illness from the disease. The prime minister has a reputation as a bon viveur, who in the past has spoken of enjoying an expensive bottle of red wine and late-night binges on chorizo and cheese. He has also championed cycling to work and introduced so-called "Boris bikes" in London for public use when mayor of the capital.

Last month, Johnson said British people were fatter than most European counterparts apart from Malta and his government targeted "tackling the obesity time bomb". "I WAS TOO FAT"

"I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages and like many people I struggle with my weight, I go up and down. But since I recovered from coronavirus I have been steadily building up my fitness," he said in a Twitter video on Monday. "When I went into ICU (intensive care) when I was really ill, I was way overweight ... and, you know, I was too fat," he added, describing his new regime as a gentle run in the morning which gives him more energy during the day.

Johnson, who has often mocked state "nannying", said he hoped the new health campaign was not "excessively bossy" but rather a gentle nudge for Britain to get fitter. His spokesman said the prime minister was "mindful" of the possible impact on struggling broadcasters and online businesses from the ad ban, but that "obesity is one of the biggest health crises that the country faces".

With more than 60% of adults in Britain considered overweight or obese, according to Public Health England, a "Better Health" campaign will be introduced with weight management services expanded in the National Health Service. The opposition Labour Party said it had heard "big promises" from the ruling Conservatives before and criticised them for past health service cuts.

"An effective obesity strategy needs action, not consultation," said Labour's health and social care policy chief Alex Norris. "The Tories (Conservatives) have pared public health to the bone and people are paying the price for ten years of this complacency." (Editing by Jane Merriman and Andrew Cawthorne)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. The first lady says Monday in a statement that decades of use and ch...

SAD seeks registration of case against Dera Sacha Sauda supporter

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Monday submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh police, demanding registration of a case against a Dera Sacha Sauda supporter for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community with remarks against Sikh...

Pramod Sawant passes Goa budget for FY 2020-21 amid ruckus from Oppn

The State Budget of Goa for the year 2020-21 was passed on Monday by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant amidst ruckus being created by the Opposition benches during the one-day session of the Assembly. Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, had mo...

CPI concerned over Doordarshan broadcasting Ayodhya event on August 5

Communist Party of India CPI leader Binoy Viswam wrote a letter to the Centre on Monday, observing that the use of Doordarshan for the religious function in Ayodhya on August 5, would be against the accepted norms of national integrity. Sri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020