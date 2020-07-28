Left Menu
J-K: Ayush dept distributes immunity boosters to disabled people

The department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) distributed free immunity-boosting medicines to disabled people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:04 IST
The department of AYUSH along with an NGO, Pritham Spiritual Foundation distributed free medicines to disabled people. . Image Credit: ANI

The department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) distributed free immunity-boosting medicines to disabled people in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The camp was set up in collaboration with and NGO, Pritam Spiritual Foundation and distributed medicines to over 100 people.

According to Dr Khalif Anjam, the nodal officer of COVID-19 management in the district, they have distributed medicines to over 40,000 people so far. "The department of AYUSH issued an advisory that all frontline workers, police personnel, municipal workers and doctors and all essential workers were to receive free immunity-boosting medicines. We have been on it since day one and so far, over 40,000 people have benefited from this. Especially due to the ongoing pandemic, access to these medicines is more important than ever," Anjam told ANI.

He said, "We were approached by the chairman of the Pritam Spiritual Trust who requested us to set up a camp here too. Despite heavy rain in the morning, many people turned up. Around 100 people received immunity boosters at this camp. Many people came from far places to attend today's programme and receive this medicine. We met people from Mendhat and Surankote and other far-off places too." According to trust chairperson professor Jagbir Singh, they approached the AYUSH department after they learnt that more than 40,000 people had benefited from the medicine distribution.

"We saw the work of the AYUSH workers and how many people were benefiting from the free medicines. Immunity boosting medicines are becoming increasingly important because of the coronavirus that is prevailing in the world today. We are glad that over 100 people received this benefit today," he said. (ANI)

