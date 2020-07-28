China reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

China has reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, including 64 locally-transmitted patients mostly from the Muslim Uygur majority Xinjiang province which in recent weeks has reported the virus outbreak in its capital Urumqi. There was no report of any death related to the deadly disease on Monday, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report on Tuesday. Fifty-seven of the 64 new locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, six in Liaoning Province and one in Beijing Municipality, it said.

With the 68 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 83,959, the NHC said. As many as 78,934 patients have recovered so far, it said, adding that 391, including 20 in severe condition, are currently undergoing treatment at various health facilities. The virus has so far claimed 4,634 lives in the Chinese mainland, the commission said.

Xinjiang also reported 38 asymptomatic cases, the state-run Global Times reported on Monday. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in Urumqi, following the one in Beijing in June, has drawn national attention. Urumqi is conducting mass nucleic acid tests to determine the extent of the spread of the virus. China's port city Dalian, which recently reported a spike in the coronavirus cases, has conducted nucleic acid tests on 1.68 million people -- one-sixth of its population -- on the first day of the screening campaign on Monday.