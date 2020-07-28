Left Menu
Nurse dies of COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:46 IST
A nurse at the state-run SSKMHospital here died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, healthdepartment officials said

Priyanka Mondal (33) was diagnosed with coronavirusinfection a week ago and was shifted to the Beliaghata IDHospital for treatment, they said

"Priyanka, who was working as a nurse at the ICU ofthe cardiology unit of the SSKM, was on ventilation for thelast couple of days. She was having severe breathing problemsand her condition deteriorated since last evening. Shesuccumbed this morning," the officials said.

