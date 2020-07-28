Catalonia regrets Germany's advisory against travel on coronavirus

Catalonia's government said on Tuesday that it regretted the German foreign ministry's advisory for its citizens not to travel to the Spanish region due to the rise in coronavirus infection rates.

"We do not get into evaluating the decisions by other countries but we obviously don't share it. The Catalan government is responsible ... and we are working to protect the life and health of people that live here or are visiting us," Catalonia's foreign affairs chief Bernat Sole said in a statement.