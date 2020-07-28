Left Menu
Development News Edition

With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:26 IST
With spike of 47,704 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 14,83,157
There are 4,96,988 active cases in the country: MoHFW. Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744.

With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 33,425. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23 per cent. The recoveries to deaths ratio is 96.6 per cent:3.4 per cent, informed the Centre.

As per the data provided by the Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from the infection with 1,48,905 active cases and 13,656 deaths due to COVID-19. Tamil Nadu has a total of 53,703 active cases and 3,494 deaths. Delhi has a total of 11,904 active cases and 3,827 deaths.

The Health Ministry further informed that more than 5 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested. The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 27 is 1,73,34,885 including 5,28,082 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reactions to guilty verdict of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib

A Malaysian court sentenced former premier Najib Razak to 12 years in prison and fined him 210 million ringgit 49.40 million after finding him guilty of all seven charges in his first case over the 1MDB scandal, drawing jubilation from crit...

Nigeria reopens 14 airports after recording more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has re-opened 14 airports, months after recording more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases, and 858 deaths, according to a news report by Daily Nation.Since the index case on February 27, the country has witnessed a steady rise in infections...

'Your character stood out for me': Kohli to Mayank Agarwal

Your character stood out for me than the number of runs you scored, said India skipper Virat Kohli while explaining his decision to give opening Mayank Agarwal a Test debut in the 2018-19 Australia series. Mayank Agarwal had made his Test d...

Kriti Sanon thanks fans for birthday wishes, urges them to do 'good deed' for her

A day after she celebrated her 30th birthday with her near and dear ones, actor Kriti Sanon on Tuesday thanked her fans for their heartwarming birthday greetings and messages. Sanon took to social media to share a statement thanking her fan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020