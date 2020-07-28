Iran hits new record of 235 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours - health ministry

Iran hits new record of 235 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours - health ministryReuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:29 IST
Iran has notched up a new daily record of 235 deaths from the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to official health ministry figures released on Tuesday.
The Islamic Republic is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Gareth Jones)
