Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

'Negligence' blamed for Germany's virus case rise Negligence is behind Germany's steady rise in new coronavirus infections, the head of a state-funded research body said on Tuesday, adding it was unclear if a second wave was underway.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:12 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Republicans and Democrats in tough talks

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday over how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion aid package hammered out with the White House, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell touted as a "tailored and targeted" plan to reopen schools and businesses while protecting firms from lawsuits.

But the proposal brought opposition from both sides. Democrats decried it as too limited compared with their $3 trillion proposal that passed the House of Representatives in May. Some Republicans called it too expensive. Vaccine updates

U.S. and company officials are hopeful Moderna Inc's vaccine against COVID-19 could be ready for widespread use by the end of this year, after the drugmaker announced the start of a 30,000-subject trial to demonstrate it is safe and effective, the final hurdle prior to regulatory approval. German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday they would begin a pivotal global study to evaluate their lead vaccine candidate. If the study is successful, the companies could submit the vaccine for regulatory approval as early as October.

Meanwhile, European efforts to secure potential COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Sanofi and Johnson & are mired in wrangles over price, payment method and potential liability costs, three EU officials told Reuters. 'Negligence' blamed for Germany's virus case rise

Negligence is behind Germany's steady rise in new coronavirus infections, the head of a state-funded research body said on Tuesday, adding it was unclear if a second wave was underway. "The new developments in Germany make me very worried," said Lothar Wieler, of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. "The rise has to do with the fact that we have become negligent," he added, urging people not to flout social distancing rules.

The number of daily new cases almost doubled on Tuesday to 633, and the RKI linked that to increased contact at parties and the workplace. Swift moves in Vietnam

Vietnam suspended all flights to and from Danang for 15 days after at least 14 coronavirus cases were detected in the city. Two people were in critical condition. "All evacuation flights now are cancelled," CAAV deputy director Vo Huy Cuong told Reuters by phone on Tuesday. "We operated 90 flights to evacuate tourists stranded in Danang yesterday but most tourists had already left Danang on Sunday, mostly by coach or train to nearby provinces."

All bus and train services to and from Danang have also been suspended from Tuesday. With over 95 million people, Vietnam is the most populous country in the world to have recorded no COVID-19 fatalities. Fly all you want

China Southern Airlines, China's biggest carrier by passengers, on Tuesday rolled out a "Fly Happily" deal, which allows buyers to use passes for as many flights as they wish for destinations across the country from Aug. 26 to Jan. 6 for 3,699 yuan ($529). At least eight of China's dozens of airlines have introduced similar deals since June. Industry watchers say the packages have been a shot in the arm.

But Luya You, transportation analyst at BOCOM International, said these promotional packages can only stimulate demand when coronavirus risks are already sufficiently reduced. "While these packages may work in domestic markets, we do not expect similar rollouts for outbound routes anytime soon," she said. (Compiled by Linda Noakes and Karishma Singh; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

A court sentenced former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve up to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund that brought down his government in a sh...

Reconvert some COVID beds to non-COVID, Delhi's pvt hospitals say as coronavirus cases dip

With the incidence of coronavirus in the national capital appearing to show a declining trend and many beds empty, several private hospitals are citing mounting losses to urge the Delhi government to reconvert some COVID-19 facilities and a...

How Reuters analyzed Rite Aid's use of facial recognition technology

Reuters analyzed Rite Aid stores in Americas two biggest cities to determine which received facial recognition technology and which did not. The news agency gathered this data through one or more visits by Reuters journalists to all 75 Rite...

Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return

Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen.Taking classes out into the open is one key part of Midl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020