Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

Vietnam reports seven new coronavirus cases in central region Vietnam's health ministry on Tuesday reported seven new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the central city of Danang and surrounding province, taking it to 22 infections since the virus resurfaced at the weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return

Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer: return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen. Taking classes out into the open is one key part of Midland School's plans to get its roughly 85 students back to in-person lessons, while reducing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus. Philippines confirms 1,678 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 1,678 new coronavirus infections, reporting more than 1,000 new daily cases for a 14th successive day. In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths had increased by four to 1,947, with confirmed cases rising to 83,673. After early hype, Japan's homegrown COVID-19 drug hope Avigan faces rocky future

Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan, once hyped as a potential COVID-19 treatment by Japan's prime minister, is facing uncertain prospects in the country, dampened by disappointing clinical studies and slow progress in regulatory review. Shares of Fujifilm hit record highs in early April, fueled by optimism for the drug, but have since lost a quarter of their value, highlighting the risks of betting on experimental COVID-19 vaccines and treatments that are often politically promoted early in their development process. Iran registers a record 235 coronavirus deaths in 24-hour period

Iran registered a record 235 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to official health ministry figures released on Tuesday. The Islamic Republic is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, and COVID-19 infections and deaths have risen sharply since restrictions on movement began to be eased in mid-April. WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal

The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned against complacency about new coronavirus transmission in the northern hemisphere summer, saying that this virus did not behave like influenza that tended to follow seasonal trends. "People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and...this one is behaving differently," Margaret Harris told a virtual briefing in Geneva, urging vigilance in applying measures to slow transmission that is spreading via mass gatherings. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Republicans and Democrats in tough talks Hong Kong reports 106 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Hong Kong reported 106 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 98 that were locally transmitted, as the city braced for the implementation of strict new measures that will ban restaurant dining and restrict gatherings to two people. The global financial hub reported 145 new cases on Monday. The new regulations, which also mandate masks in outdoor spaces, take effect from Wednesday for one week. Vietnam reports seven new coronavirus cases in central region

Vietnam's health ministry on Tuesday reported seven new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the central city of Danang and surrounding province, taking it to 22 infections since the virus resurfaced at the weekend. Vietnam has registered a total of 438 coronavirus cases altogether, with no deaths. The Southeast Asian nation is back on high alert after authorities on Saturday confirmed an outbreak in Danang, the first community infections since April. Negligence driving increase in German coronavirus cases: health institute

Negligence is behind a steady rise in new coronavirus infections in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that it was unclear if the country was experiencing a second wave. "The new developments in Germany make me very worried," Lothar Wieler said during his first news conference in weeks. "The rise has to do with the fact that we have become negligent." Japan's Fujifilm gets $265 million U.S. contract to boost output of potential virus vaccine

The United States has awarded a $265 million contract to a Texas facility of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp to step up production of a coronavirus vaccine candidate, President Donald Trump said. Trump made the announcement on Monday, as he toured another Fujifilm facility in North Carolina. The order widens a pact between the Department of Health and Human Services, the Texas A&M university system and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

NIIT Tech Q1 profit dips 21 pc at Rs 80 cr

NIIT Technologies on Tuesday posted 20.6 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 79.9 crore for June quarter 2020-21. The IT company had reported a net profit of Rs 100.6 crore in April-June period of the last financial year, NIIT Technologie...

Jason Boy, Jonny Bairstow on cusp of entering top ten in ICC ODI rankings

Englands Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will be looking to enter the top ten in the ICC ODI rankings as the reigning World Cup champions kick off the Mens Cricket World Cup Super League with their three-match series against Ireland. Opener Ro...

Lebanese PM urges caution, Israel vows to defend itself amid border tension

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday Israel had violated his countrys sovereignty with a dangerous military escalation along the frontier on Monday and urged caution after a rise in border tensions.Israeli Prime Minister Benj...

NSE extends withdrawal date of NOW platform

Leading stock exchange NSE on Tuesday extended the discontinuation date of its NOW platform to December 28, following requests from trading members. The platform was scheduled to discontinue from September 14.On account of requests from mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020