Left Menu
Development News Edition

60 Public Health Laboratories active in Nigeria, Dr Osagie Ehanire reveals

The Honourable Minister also added that it is our desire to reduce the fatality rates, and expand our treatment capacity such that our health system is not overwhelmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:50 IST
60 Public Health Laboratories active in Nigeria, Dr Osagie Ehanire reveals
Speaking further, Dr Ehanire disclosed that the UN System in Nigeria has informed us of the arrival of another consignment of essential COVID-19 related commodities, to be officially handed over to the Federal government of Nigeria. Image Credit: Twitter(@Fmohnigeria)

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has revealed that 60 Public Health Laboratories are active in Nigeria, which together should be in a position to address testing capacity challenges and to ramp up utilization if only the logistics could be improved. He made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Press Briefing held on Monday, 27th July 2020.

Dr Ehanire revealed that the COVID-19 cases in Nigeria crossed the 40.000 marks to 40,532 over the weekend, with 555 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed in Nigeria 262,579 of which 17,374 were successfully treated and discharged, "We regrettably lost 858 people, most of them with co-morbidities, he said.

The Minister informed that the 70 to 30 male to female gender ratio and the case fatality rate of 2.1% have not changed significantly but two-thirds of all fatalities remain within the age bracket of 50 years, while co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, etc are common among fatalities. He added that there is need to protect the elderly and the vulnerable from the infection, by giving special attention to risk communication and priority for admission for observation and treatment.

He stressed that "We continue to strive to improve the quality of services in our hospitals as more persons are admitted to treatment, not only for COVID-19 infection but also for routine and essential care."

The Honourable Minister also added that it is our desire to reduce the fatality rates, and expand our treatment capacity such that our health system is not overwhelmed. "In this regards, the FMoH expects to take delivery of the newly completed Isolation Centres at The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada (UATH), AS other centres are under construction nationwide."

Speaking further, Dr Ehanire disclosed that the UN System in Nigeria has informed us of the arrival of another consignment of essential COVID-19 related commodities, to be officially handed over to the Federal government of Nigeria. "We remain appreciative of the UN System for this gesture and their consistent support, which greatly increases our reserves and recognizes our need, especially of oxygen concentrators and PPEs, but also reassures our frontline health workers that we are well stocked and can ensure availability of essential items and consumables at point of use."

The Minister seized the opportunity of his briefing to officially introduce the Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Walter Kazadi Mulamo, who he said assumed duty in Abuja some days ago, and wish him a successful tenure.

The Minister again expressed appreciation to all the frontline health workers, whose services have helped to reduce the fatality rate and urge them to continue their work in line with the global best practices in case management and to remain safe and take no risks. "Coronavirus does not respect doctors or nurses", he said.

In his usual manner, the Minister reminded Nigerians not to forget the prescribed precautions and to "reduce the risk of transmission even as we celebrate." "Wear your face mask at all times, especially when out of your home; wash your hand regularly; use sanitizers, practise social distancing." "I again remind everyone that controlling the spread of COVID-19 is not the responsibility of Government alone, but of us all, individually and collectively.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Elgar Parishad case: HC allows kin to meet Varavara Rao

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted family members of poet Varavara Rao to meet him at Mumbais Nanavati Hospital where the 81-year-old is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. A bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht granted permissi...

German police dig through garden in McCann investigation

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 searched a garden plot Tuesday in the northern city of Hannover in connection with their probe, prosecutors said. Julia Meyer, a spokeswoman ...

Pfizer sales take a hit during pandemic

Pfizer reported a 32 plunge in second-quarter profit, mainly due to the global coronavirus pandemic limiting marketing of and new prescriptions for its medicines. Pfizer had predicted in April that the virus would keep both patients and com...

COVID-only LNJP Hospital records no death on July 27: Delhi CM

LNJP Hospital, the Delhi governments biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on Monday, for the first time in a couple of months. The 2,000-bed hospitals medical director attributed the feat to exten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020