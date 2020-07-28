COVID-only LNJP Hospital records no death on July 27: Delhi CM

LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on Monday, for the first time in a couple of months. The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director attributed the feat to "extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top healthcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other healthcare workers".

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced, "No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday." At least one death due to COVID-19 was recorded daily in the past couple of months, but "yesterday no fatality happened at LNJP", Medical Director Suresh Kumar said. Till Tuesday evening about 389 of the hospital's 2,000 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, of whom 88 were in ICU and two on ventilators, he said.

Delhi recorded 1,056 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.32 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,881, authorities said. Twenty-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi health department bulletin.

In June, the national capital saw a huge surge in coronavirus infections and a large number of deaths, which started to come down in July. The Kejriwal government has claimed that a multi-pronged strategy of aggressive testing, home isolation policy and public engagement were the attributing factors.