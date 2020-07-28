Left Menu
Karnataka to have centralised system to classify COVID cases based on intensity: Minister

A statement issued by Sudhakar's office said that he explained the new system to a team of experts from government and Infosys, which will coordinate with authorities to provide technical support for it, through video conference. Sudhakar told the team that various existing mobile applications related to COVID-19 will be brought under one platform to get the real time information which will assist in strategising allocation of hospitals and beds to the needy.

Updated: 28-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:14 IST
Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PIT) In order to effectively combat COVID-19 cases, a centralised system would be put in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mild symptomatic persons and recommend treatment based on the severity of the infection, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. A statement issued by Sudhakar's office said that he explained the new system to a team of experts from government and Infosys, which will coordinate with authorities to provide technical support for it, through video conference.

Sudhakar told the team that various existing mobile applications related to COVID-19 will be brought under one platform to get the real time information which will assist in strategising allocation of hospitals and beds to the needy. These measures will probably remove the delay in bed allocation and treatment, which is being faced now.

The patients will get all information in one phone call, he said. Referring to a company by name Step 1, which is providing such services in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the minister said a similar system will be implemented in the state as well.

This company has a team of doctors and nurses which is guiding the people whether they need hospital treatment or home isolation after they are tested positive for Covid. "More than 70 per cent of the positive cases are being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and are advised to go for home isolation.

The load on the hospitals is reduced and severe cases can be administered with proper treatment. Infosys will coordinate with the government to provide technical support for this system," Sudhakar added. The minister also held a video conference with the heads of private medical colleges to review their preparedness to deal with coronavirus.

He instructed them to provide treatment to the non- COVID patients as well.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

