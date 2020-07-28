Belarus president tested positive for virus

The president of Belarus says he tested positive for the coronavirus and is asymptomatic. President Alexander Lukashenko made the announcement Tuesday at a meeting with security officials, the state news agency Belta reported. He had previously dismissed concerns about the coronavirus as "psychosis." "Today you are meeting with a person who managed to survive the coronavirus on his feet. Doctors made such a conclusion yesterday: asymptomatic," he said.

Belarus took no comprehensive measures against the coronavirus, such as lockdowns or ordering social distancing. The country has about 67,000 confirmed cases of infection and 543 reported deaths.