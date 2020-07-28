Malta says 65 rescued migrants test positive for COVID-19

Sixty-five migrants who were in a group of 94 people rescued at sea and brought to Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, Malta's health ministry said on Tuesday.

It was the single largest cluster of positive cases detected on the Mediterranean island since the first case came to light in the country on March 7.

The health ministry said 85 of the migrants had been tested so far, with a further nine still awaiting a test. The nationalities of those infected were not immediately given.