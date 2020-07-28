Centenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 disease, discharged

A 100-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 disease and discharged from a facility here in Maharashtra, civic officials said on Tuesday. The woman and four other members of her family were admitted in the COVID facility in Vimannagar area on July 20 after they tested positive for the infection.

"When brought to the facility, the elderly woman was suffering from high blood pressure and loose motions. We tried to shift her to a private hospital but later doctors stabilised her," a health department official said. Her condition became critical at one point of time, but doctors constantly kept her under observation and provided all the required treatment.

The centenarian woman was discharged earlier in the day along with four members of her family, including her son- in-law. "No repeat test was conducted of the woman," the official said.