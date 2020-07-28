K'taka Minister to distribute Ayurvedic medicines to Shivamogga residents to boost immunity

Ayurveda medicine kits will be distributed to Shivamogga residents on Wednesday, said Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eswarappa, which will purportedly boost immunity against COVID-19. As part of this commitment, Eswarappa will be distributing free-of-cost immunity enhancer Ayurvedic medicine kits to approximately 85,000 families in Shivamogga.

In addition to all the measures undertaken by the district administration to contain the spread of COVID-19, Eswarappa is certain that this medicine kit will help more than four lakh residents of Shivamogga to boost their immunity and thereby help in combating the severity of illness caused by this deadly virus. "Enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health and we all know that prevention is better than cure. As there is no vaccine for COVID-19, it is vital for the residents to take this preventive measure and boost their immunity during these times," Eswarappa said.

The Ayurvedic medicine kit, prescribed by the Ayush Department, consists of Shamshamani vati tablets, Ayush Kwath powder and Arsenicum Album tablets. Samshamani Vati, an ayurvedic medicine, is formulated to treat all types of fevers. It has antipyretic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Giloya (Indian Tinospora) is used to prepare this Ayurvedic medicine. It balances Vata and Pitta doshas in the body. Ayush Kwath, another Ayurvedic medicine, is a potent Ayurvedic formulation that increases natural immunity and protects against common health problems. Arsenicum Album is homoeopathic medicine to enhance immunity, the state ministry of rural development said in a release. This drive will be formally inaugurated on July 29 at Shivamogga by eminent Ayurvedic Doctor Dr Giridhar Kaje. (ANI)