Naik visits COVID-19 centre at AIIA, takes feedback on treatment by Ayurvedic medicines

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Sripad Naik on Tuesday visited the COVID-19 Health Centre (CHC) at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital. During his visit, the minister reviewed the arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, an official release said.

The minister, while interacting with doctors and patients, "sought their feedback about the facilities available at the COVID-19 health centre and the results of treatment by Ayurvedic medicines". The Minister expressed satisfaction with the services provided by AIIA in wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

He said that the spirit, enthusiasm, courage, and efforts of the whole team of AIIA in providing care to the COVID positive patients on the basis of principles of Ayurveda is praiseworthy, the release said. The minister said Ayurveda has a huge potential in preventive and curative health care in the pandemic.

The release said that majority of the patients admitted in CHC were administered standalone Ayurveda treatment protocol including diet and Yoga. "Patients were discharged at good health showing hundred per cent recoveries without complications during the treatment period with SPO2 more than ninety per cent. No aggravation of symptoms was observed. It is also observed that there has been zero per cent mortality until now in admitted patients. All were tested negative before discharge. The knowledge and the experience of the team would surely place Ayurveda as a frontline health care system in combating this pandemic," the release said. (ANI)