Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing women with contraception could save poor countries billions

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, July 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Low- and middle-income countries could save billions of dollars a year in health care costs by investing in making contraception widely available to women, researchers said on Tuesday. Among 923 million women wanting to avoid pregnancy in these countries, about one in four does not use modern contraception, according to a new report by the Guttmacher Institute, a U.S.-based sexual health research and policy organization.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 02:53 IST
Providing women with contraception could save poor countries billions

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, July 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Low- and middle-income countries could save billions of dollars a year in health care costs by investing in making contraception widely available to women, researchers said on Tuesday.

Among 923 million women wanting to avoid pregnancy in these countries, about one in four does not use modern contraception, according to a new report by the Guttmacher Institute, a U.S.-based sexual health research and policy organization. Making contraception available to everyone, including counseling on different methods and follow-up services, would require increasing annual spending to $12.6 billion from $7.1 billion spent on it now, the report said.

The reduction in unintended pregnancies would save about $16 billion a year in maternal and newborn care, or about $3 in savings for every extra $1 spent, according to the report. "What we've shown is that it's affordable to put sexual and reproductive health as a part of a universal health coverage program," said Elizabeth Sully, senior research scientist at Guttmacher.

"The potential gains are well within reach and the costs of inaction far too high," she told journalists in an online briefing. Many women are either uninformed about modern contraception, can't afford it or can't access it, and unmet needs are particularly high among adolescents, the study showed.

The issue has taken on new urgency during the coronavirus pandemic, since in many places resources have been diverted away from sexual and reproductive health care, and women have lost access to contraception or abortion services. "Irrespective of the lockdown, young people are still having sex," said Patrick Segawa, a team leader with the youth-led organization Public Health Ambassadors Uganda.

"If the government does not take initiative or be proactive... we'll find that by the time we go into the post-COVID-19 era we will be having lots of cases of teenage pregnancies," he said. Each year, 111 million unintended pregnancies occur in low-and middle-income countries, accounting for 49% of all pregnancies in those countries, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The United Nations has estimated that the pandemic could cause an additional 7 million unwanted pregnancies this year worldwide.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Final two defendants sent to prison in Washington, D.C.-area trafficking ring

Two men who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage girl as part of a prostitution ring that operated in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018 and 2019 were sentenced on Tuesday to federal prison. Elvis Pichardo Hernandez was sentenced to 13...

ACLU asks U.S. court to sanction agents for targeting journalists at Portland protests

U.S. civil liberties advocates on Tuesday asked a federal court in Portland, Oregon, to hold federal agents in contempt for violating a temporary court order barring attacks on journalists and legal observers monitoring protests in the city...

UK sets up $647 million emergency insurance fund for film and TV

Britain has announced a 500 million-pound 647 million fund to help television and film companies restart productions after companies complained they were unable to get insurance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shoots shut down abruptly...

EBay beats second-quarter sales estimates, raises FY outlook

EBay Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook, as the e-commerce company benefited from a surge in online shopping by people staying indoors due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.Shares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020