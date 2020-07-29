Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Emergency teams sent to tackle Australia's worst virus outbreak in aged homes

Australia has sent defence and emergency medical teams, usually deployed to disaster zones, to aged care homes in the city of Melbourne to help contain the country's worst outbreak of the coronavirus. Another hotspot, in inner-city Sydney, forced a senior adviser to Prime Minister Scott Morrison into self-isolation, but the prime minister has been cleared to continue working. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 684 to 206,926: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 684 to 206,926, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by six to 9,128, the tally showed. U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by nearly 1,300 for first time since May

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by nearly 1,300 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day increase since May, according to a Reuters tally. California, Florida and Texas, the three most-populous states, reported one-day record spikes in deaths on Tuesday, together accounting for 584 of the 1,292 new deaths. Arkansas, Montana and Oregon also had one-day record increases in COVID-19 fatalities. Six U.S. states see record COVID-19 deaths, Latinos hit hard in California

A half-dozen U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark as California health officials said Latinos made up more than half its cases. Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities. Vietnam warns Hanoi to prepare for risk of COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam's government warned on Wednesday health authorities in the capital Hanoi to prepare for a potential outbreak of COVID-19 after media reported the first suspected coronavirus case in months in the city of about eight million people. A staff member at a pizza restaurant in Hanoi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, online newspaper VnExpress reported, adding that authorities had locked down the restaurant and were disinfecting the premises. Hong Kong warns city on verge of large coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures to curb the disease's spread take effect on Wednesday. The new regulations ban gatherings of more than two people, close dining in restaurants and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, including outdoors. These are the toughest measures introduced in the city since the outbreak. Moderna aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course: FT

Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. Moderna's proposed price for a two-dose course sold to governments compares with $39 for two doses under a deal that Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech struck with the U.S. government. California Latinos contracting COVID-19 at three times rate of whites

Latinos in California are becoming ill and dying from COVID-19 at far greater rates than other groups, the state's top health official warned on Tuesday, prompting new outreach and data collection efforts as cases surge. Latinos make up 39% of the population in the most populous U.S. state, but account for 56% of COVID-19 infections and 46% of deaths, the California Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said in a conference call with reporters. Trump on Fauci's high approval ratings: 'Nobody likes me'

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci's high approval ratings and joked that "nobody likes me" as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "It can only be my personality," said Trump. Fauci defends himself, urges masks after Trump deletes video

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who has led the country through multiple health crises for decades, on Tuesday defended his work to protect Americans' health after the president retweeted a controversial video later removed by social media companies. "I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances," Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" program.