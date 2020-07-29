Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as "very distressing" the situation in 13 aged care facilities in the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is capital. The outbreaks have largely been due to transmission from workers at the homes, many of whom might not have been aware they were carrying the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 11:06 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Brink of large coronavirus outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak and urged people to stay indoors as strict new measures to curb the spread took effect on Wednesday. The new regulations ban gatherings of more than two people, close dining in restaurants and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, including outdoors. These are the toughest measures introduced in the city since the outbreak.

The government has also tightened testing and quarantine arrangements for sea and air crew members. The measures will be in place for at least seven days. Aged care home crisis in Australia

Australia has sent defence and emergency medical teams, usually deployed to disaster zones, to aged care homes in Melbourne to help contain the country's worst outbreak of the virus. There are currently 804 active COVID-19 cases linked to the homes, including workers, state premier Daniel Andrews said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as "very distressing" the situation in 13 aged care facilities in the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is capital.

The outbreaks have largely been due to transmission from workers at the homes, many of whom might not have been aware they were carrying the virus. "When it rains, everyone gets wet. And that is what we're seeing with broad-based community transmission in Victoria," Morrison said. Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city, is in the midst of reimposed lockdown that has stalled the reopening of businesses, forced other states to shut borders with Victoria and held off reopening travel with New Zealand.

Vaccine pricing for developed countries Pfizer Inc said other developed countries would have to pay the same for its coronavirus vaccine as what it has agreed to charge the United States under a contract.

The U.S. government has agreed to pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech SE to inoculate 50 million people at a price of $39 for a two-dose treatment course. Pfizer executives expect people will need to receive vaccinations for a number of years to maintain herd immunity globally, either because immunity may diminish over time or the virus will mutate.

The mRNA technology employed in the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine "is ideal for both: you can boost and boost and boost without losing efficacy", Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Reuters. "And also, you can move very fast from one type of vaccine to another by simply modifying the (genetic) code."

State of play in United States Half a dozen U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark, dampening early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis that has decimated businesses and put millions of Americans out of work.

California health officials said Latinos, who make up just over a third of the most populous U.S. state, account for 56% of infections and 46% of deaths. Cases are soaring in the Central Valley agricultural region, with its heavily Latino population, overwhelming hospitals.

In Washington, some Republicans in the U.S. Senate pushed back against their party's $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal the day after it was unveiled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "I'm not for borrowing another trillion dollars," Republican Senator Rand Paul told reporters. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Most citizens still wary of travel in trains, visiting multiplexes: Local Circles

As the government considers reopening of gymnasiums, movie theatres, international air travel and metro or local trains when COVID-19 Unlock 2.0 ends on July 31, most citizens interviewed in a recent survey remain cautious. Only 6 per cent ...

Heathrow tells UK: do passenger testing or lose 'quarantine roulette'

Heathrow Airport, Europes busiest airport, called on Britain to urgently introduce a passenger testing regime, warning that without one it would lose a game of global quarantine roulette coronavirus stalled aviation.The worst public health ...

COVID-19: Raj Guv cancels 'at home' event on Independence Day

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has cancelled this years at home event on Independence Day due to COVID-19 pandemic. A press statement issued by the Raj Bhawan quoting Mishra said the Governor was concerned about the rise in coronavirus ca...

Brazil's COVID-19 case tally up 40,000 in past day, death toll over 900

Brasilia Brazil, July 29 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases while more than 900 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said in a statement. The ministry said the case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020