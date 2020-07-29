Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artificial intelligence can speed up and improve Alzheimer’s diagnosis: Study

Widespread implementation of AI technologies can help, for example, predict which patients showing mild cognitive impairment will go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease, or how severely their motor skills will decline over time. “AI-powered technologies can also be used to help patients communicate their symptoms remotely and in the privacy of their own homes, which will be an enormous benefit to patients with mobility issues.” Machine learning algorithms can be trained to recognise changes caused by diseases in medical images, patient movement information, speech recordings or footage showing patient behaviour, making the AI a valuable diagnostic aid.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:39 IST
Artificial intelligence can speed up and improve Alzheimer’s diagnosis: Study

Artificial intelligence (AI) can diagnose Alzheimer's disease faster and improve prognosis, a new study has revealed. Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder in which the death of brain cells causes memory loss and cognitive decline.

Scientists at the UK's University of Sheffield's Neuroscience Institute examines how the routine use of AI in healthcare could help to relieve the time and economic impact that common neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, put on the National Health Service (NHS). The main risk factor for many neurological disorders is age, and with populations worldwide living longer than ever before, the number of people with a neurodegenerative disease is expected to hit unprecedented levels. The number of people living with Alzheimer’s alone is predicted to treble to 115 million by 2050, posing a real challenge for the health system, the study noted.

The study, published in the journal Nature Reviews Neurology, highlights how AI technologies, such as machine learning algorithms, can detect neurodegenerative disorders -- which cause part of the brain to die -- before progressive symptoms worsen. This can improve patients' chances of benefitting from successful disease-modifying treatment. Lead author of the study, Dr Laura Ferraiuolo from the University of Sheffield, said: “Most neurodegenerative diseases still do not have a cure and in many cases are diagnosed late due to their molecular complexity. Widespread implementation of AI technologies can help, for example, predict which patients showing mild cognitive impairment will go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease, or how severely their motor skills will decline over time.

“AI-powered technologies can also be used to help patients communicate their symptoms remotely and in the privacy of their own homes, which will be an enormous benefit to patients with mobility issues.” Machine learning algorithms can be trained to recognise changes caused by diseases in medical images, patient movement information, speech recordings or footage showing patient behaviour, making the AI a valuable diagnostic aid. For example, it can be used by trained professionals in radiology departments to analyse images more quickly and highlight critical results for an immediate follow-up.

Algorithms can also listen to patients’ speech and analyse their vocabulary and other semantic features to assess their cognitive function. Machine learning can also use information contained within electronic health records or genetic profiles to suggest the best treatments for individual patients. Monika Myszczynska, another scientist from the University of Sheffield, said: "It is too early to talk about the outcomes in terms of treatments but, in this study, we examined how machine learning methods can be used to identify the best course of treatment for patients based on their disease progression or how it could be used to identify new therapeutic targets and drugs." PTI HSR SCY SCY SCY

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa mourns anti-apartheid activist Mlangeni

South African officials have gathered not always at a distance for the state funeral of anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving member of the group including Nelson Mandela that was sentenced to life in prison at the h...

Vatican allegedly hacked by China ahead of key talks

The Vatican and the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong have been the targets of alleged Chinese state-backed hackers ahead of talks on renewal of a landmark 2018 deal that helped thaw diplomatic relations between the Vatican and China, according...

World-class fighter jets will prove to be game-changer: Shah after Rafale landing in Ambala

Calling touchdown of Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala airbase as historic day for Indian Air Force and proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that world-class fighter jets will prove to be a game-changer. I...

Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on. The move came a day after Rajput...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020