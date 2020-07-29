Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Colombia's national lockdown will be extended by one month until the end of August, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday. ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures take effect. * Australia has sent defence and emergency medical teams, usually deployed to disaster zones, to aged care homes in the city of Melbourne to help contain the country's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:47 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were approaching 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally.

This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went from 100,000 cases to 110,000 cases in 11 days in early June. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* France's health minister urged the country not to drop its guard against the novel coronavirus, saying it faced a long battle and that observing social distancing rules was vital to avoiding a new national lockdown. * Sixty-five migrants who were in a group of 94 people rescued at sea and brought to Malta on Monday have tested positive for COVID-19, Malta's health ministry said on Tuesday.

AMERICAS * Top Trump administration officials and Democratic congressional leaders will try to narrow their stark differences over a coronavirus aid bill, with no guarantees they can craft a compromise before some jobless benefits expire at the end of this week.

* A half-dozen U.S. states in the South and West reported one-day records for coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and cases in Texas passed the 400,000 mark. * Colombia's national lockdown will be extended by one month until the end of August, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned the city is on the brink of a large-scale outbreak and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible as strict new measures take effect.

* Australia has sent defence and emergency medical teams, usually deployed to disaster zones, to aged care homes in the city of Melbourne to help contain the country's worst outbreak of the coronavirus. * Kazakhstan has extended its lockdown for two more weeks until mid-August and the restrictions will then be eased gradually, the president said.

* Coronavirus cases have been detected in Vietnam's two biggest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and in the country's central highlands coffee belt, due largely to increased domestic travel. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Namibian government has approached the International Monetary Fund for a 4.5 billion Namibian dollars ($274 million) emergency loan to help fight the pandemic. * Iran registered a record 235 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to official health ministry figures released on Tuesday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Germany awarded three biotech companies grants to help them speed up the development of vaccine candidates, but the research minister said any vaccine was unlikely to be widely available before the middle of next year.

* Britain has signed a deal for up to 60 million doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, its fourth such arrangement. * Roche's attempt to retool its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra/RoActemra to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia has failed in a late-stage trial.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Euro zone governments borrowing from their bailout fund would now have to pay back less than they received, and the most affected southern countries would benefit the most. * Spain's Santander reported a record net loss of 11.1 billion euros in the second quarter, taking the biggest hit yet for a European bank dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

* The German economy is likely growing by 3% in the current quarter, partly recovering from the slump caused by the pandemic, economic institute DIW said. * The Bank of Japan will not rule out deepening negative interest rates as part of efforts to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. A space exploration fan, jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launchJazz artist Gregory Porter, whose new single Concorde is an ode to space exploration, is set to perform on Thu...

Himachal: Mata Chintpurni temple begins home delivery of prasad

After launching the facility for online darshan of Mata Chintpurni Devi, the temple administration has now started home delivery of prasad, an official spokesperson said Wednesday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday virtually launched ...

No question of falsely implicating anyone under UAPA: Pb CM

A day after SAD chief Sukhbir Badal cautioned against indiscriminate use of the UAPA, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asserted that there was no question of falsely implicating anyone under the anti-terror law. The chief ...

Salvadoran president replaces finance minister

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has appointed Alejandro Zelaya as the new finance minister, replacing Nelson Fuentes, the government said late on Tuesday. Bukeles office made the announcement on Twitter without providing reasons for the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020