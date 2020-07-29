COVID-positive woman gives birth to healthy twins in Meghalaya

A COVID-positive woman gave birth to healthy twins at a hospital in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Wednesday. The baby girls and their mother are doing well, they said.

"The woman was admitted to the Jowai Civil Hospital on Sunday around 4 am and delivered the twins later that day," its superintendent Rita Pohrmen said. The woman had comorbidities and she was tested for COVID-19, the report of which came in as positive on Tuesday, she said.

As the report came in as positive, all the newborns and their mothers at the maternity ward have been shifted to the MCH Hospital in Jowai and all of them will be tested for COVID-19 as per the protocols. The twin babies are at present under observations.

A team of doctors, nurses and other staff posted at the ward are also undergoing quarantine, Pohrmen said. The hospital authorities have also shut down the outpatient department. Indoor patient care services will remain in operation, she said.

Two more armed forces personnel have also tested positive in Meghalaya, officials said. Another person who returned to the state has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, they said.

There are 581 active cases in the state at present, while 196 persons have recovered from the disease. So far, five COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

PTI JOP SOM SOM.