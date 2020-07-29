Left Menu
Health ministry asks DGCI to ensure equitable distribution of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab drugs

The Union health ministry has asked the Drugs Controller General of India to ensure equitable distribution of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs, which have been included as "investigational therapies" in the national treatment protocols for COVID-19, across the country.

The ministry has shot off a letter to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), asking it to ascertain how many states and Union territories (UTs) have been covered and which of them are left, as far as the availability and distribution of these drugs by the respective companies is concerned. "I am directed to say that apart from availability, the geographical distribution/reach of the drugs included as part of investigational therapies in Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19, namely Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, may also be monitored.

"This ministry may kindly be apprised as to how many states and UTs have been covered and which of the states and UTs, if any, are left as far as the availability and distribution of these drugs by the respective companies is concerned," the letter dated July 27 said. The ministry has included the use of Remdesivir (for restricted emergency use purposes) and off-label application of Tocilizumab for treating COVID-19 patients in moderate stage of the illness as "investigational therapies" in the updated Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19.

