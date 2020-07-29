Left Menu
Development News Edition

279 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 6,866

With the addition of the new cases, the COVID-19 infection tally rose to 6,866, out of which 3,811 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 72 have died, the bulletin said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:57 IST
279 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally rises to 6,866

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 infection tally shot up to 6,866 on Wednesday with 279 more people testing positive for the virus, while the death toll rose to 72 with two fatalities, according to an official bulletin. A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient died of ventricular fibrillation and respiratory failure at the AIIMS in Rishikesh, while a 23-year-old infected woman died of shock/acute respiratory distress and sudden cardiac arrest at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, the state health department bulletin said.

With these deaths, the pandemic death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 72. On Wednesday, 279 more people tested positive for the disease with Udham Singh Nagar accounting for 81 cases, Haridwar 74 and Dehradun 50.

Pithoragarh reported 26 cases, Nainital 20, Almora 18, Uttarkashi five, Pauri three, Champawat and Tehri one each, the bulletin said. With the addition of the new cases, the COVID-19 infection tally rose to 6,866, out of which 3,811 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 72 have died, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven babies stillborn in one night at Zimbabwe hospital as nurses strike

Seven babies were stillborn in one night at a major Zimbabwean hospital this week because their mothers did not get adequate medical care due to a nurses strike, doctors said on Wednesday, as a dispute over working conditions cripples hospi...

'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli, family test positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Wednesday said he and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus and are currently quarantined at home. The director, best known for his epic fantasy hit Baahubali series, said they got tested after th...

Any revision in GST compensation framework would be betrayal of federal trust: Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Wednesday said any change in the GST compensation payout framework would be a brazen betrayal of federal trust. According to news reports the hearing before Standing Committee on Finance, Centre has t...

New education policy will lead to transformative restructuring of education in India: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy will lead to a transformative restructuring of education in India that will encompass every stage of learning. The former HRD minister noted that she was part o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020