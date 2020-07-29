Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an "immunity card" to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums. Politicians, rights groups and epidemiologists condemned the project, announced by regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, as potentially discriminatory and medically unsound.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:35 IST
UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an "immunity card" to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums.

Politicians, rights groups and epidemiologists condemned the project, announced by regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, as potentially discriminatory and medically unsound. But after a weekly cabinet meeting of the Madrid authority, her deputy, Ignacio Aguado, told a news conference that the controversial cards would not in fact be issued.

"This would be a registry of organised, updated information, only to be consulted by the health services so that they can take epidemiological decisions," he said of the modified plans. Ayuso, who unveiled the programme on Tuesday as a way of letting non-infectious people lead more normal lives while keeping vulnerable people under stricter measures, was not immediately available for comment.

WHO DISAPPROVES The World Health Organisation has discouraged the use of immunity passports because it says there is no proof antibodies provide complete protection. A large Spanish study showed 14% of participants with antibodies had lost them when tested again three months later.

Estonia began trialling digital immunity passports in May, while Germany, grappling with similar issues to Spain, referred a similar scheme to its national ethics council. Ayuso's plan brought disquiet on the streets of Madrid.

"It doesn't seem right to me because it could lead to discrimination, or people wanting to get infected to obtain the card," said auditor Raquel Pumares. "It could even mean the difference between whether or not you get a job or a furlough." Spain has seen a surge in new infections with 13,116 in the last seven days, prompting regions to reintroduce curbs, and Britain to impose a quarantine on returnees.

Madrid, which bore the brunt of the early April peak but has since managed to keep a lid on new infections, was the first Spanish region to consider a card system. Ruben Sanchez, a spokesman for the FACUA consumer rights group, called it "ridiculous", saying it would violate data-protection laws covering sensitive medical information.

Still, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the conservative head of northern Galicia region, was among a few people applauding the idea, telling RNE radio: "It doesn't sound bad to me."

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen separatists rescind self-rule as Saudis push to end feud

Yemens southern separatists rescinded a declaration of self-rule on Wednesday and a new governor and police chief were appointed in the contested city of Aden, after a Saudi push to reunite allies in a fight against Iran-aligned Houthi forc...

Jordanian police seal off central Amman to foil union protest

Jordanian security forces dispersed dozens of teachers trying to reach the seat of government on Wednesday to protest at the arrest of their union leaders and the closure of its offices across the country.The government raided the unions of...

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

Now it comes down to the Masters to determine if any of golfs majors will have fans this year. A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot...

National Education Policy evokes mixed reactions among academicians

The new National Education Policy evoked mixed reactions among academicians on Wednesday with some hailing it as a groundbreaking action plan that promotes holistic and multi-disciplinary learning and others arguing that it will pave the wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020