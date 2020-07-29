Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's de facto health minister resigns amid pandemic

The resignation has come at a time when Pakistan might see a spike in the virus spread due to two major Muslim gatherings in coming weeks. Mirza was among several special assistants to the prime minister, or SAPMs, who have faced criticism from opposition parties for being either a dual national or non-elected members of the parliament.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:39 IST
Pakistan's de facto health minister resigns amid pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@zfrmrza)

Pakistan's de facto health minister Zafar Mirza stepped down on Wednesday in the middle of the pandemic citing criticism on his government's advisers who hold dual nationality. The resignation has come at a time when Pakistan might see a spike in the virus spread due to two major Muslim gatherings in coming weeks.

Mirza was among several special assistants to the prime minister, or SAPMs, who have faced criticism from opposition parties for being either a dual national or non-elected members of the parliament. Another of the advisers Tania Aidrus resigned citing her dual citizenship. Mirza has not said he held any other nationality other than Pakistan in his asset declaration.

"Due to ongoing negative discussion about the role of SAPMs & criticism on the gov, I choose to resign," he said in a statement he posted on Twitter. "I am satisfied that I leave at a time when COVID-19 has declined in Pakistan." Pakistan has lately seen a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, which critics say is happening due to low testing, bringing daily infections as low as 1,000 from over 5,000.

The country has registered 276,288 coronavirus infections and 5,892 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended Pakistan increase daily testing to above 50,000, but after peaking at 31,000 tests, the South Asian nation has brought it down to around 20,000 a day.

Two main events - Eid al-Adha falling at the weekend and Ashura later in August - which see large Muslim gatherings can risk spikes in the virus spread. The government has warned people against violating public health measures.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republicans, saying they should go back to school if they reject money for a new ...

Former Pemex boss denies taking bribes from Odebrecht

Pemex former chief executive Emilio Lozoya on Wednesday denied receiving millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, in the second day of court hearings into corruption allegations against him.Lozoya, who was e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero

U.S. stocks gained further and the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels. The Fed repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the ...

Reports: 49ers, GM Lynch reach five-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch agreed to terms on a five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Financial terms were not immediately known for Lynch, who has helpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020