Left Menu
Development News Edition

Experts discuss how COVID-19 spreads through prisons to nearby communities

That's also a big way for the virus to be passed along. In what ways does the COVID-19 pandemic in prisons and jails also affect neighboring communities? That's another way it affects the neighboring communities and why it's important that people in prison get adequate cleaning supplies and social distancing.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 03:09 IST
Experts discuss how COVID-19 spreads through prisons to nearby communities

Thousands of incarcerated people have been infected with COVID-19 in the United States. As part of our #AskReuters Twitter chat series, Reuters hosted a conversation with Piper Kerman, author of "Orange Is The New Black," and Lawrence Bartley of The Marshall Project about how conditions in jails and prisons can increase the spread of the new coronavirus.

Below are edited highlights. Some of the biggest known COVID-19 clusters have been in prisons and jails. What is it about correctional facilities that makes them so susceptible to the virus?

Kerman: It was always clear that prisons and jails would be COVID-19 pandemic hot spots; American prisons and jails are densely packed as we have by far the biggest prison population in the world. For example, I taught at Marion Correctional Institution in Ohio for four years, where one of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks happened behind bars. The prison was built for 1,400 men but 2,600 are incarcerated there. In these conditions, it is impossible to stop the spread. To drive that home, even the director of the Ohio prison system has tested positive for COVID-19. Bartley: Prisons and jails are not built for social distancing. There might be incarcerated people that live in dorms and their cots are about three feet apart from each other. Many of them are double-bunked. There might be cells stacked on top of each other, like a honeycomb, and the cells are separated only by bars - coughs and sneezes can easily go through. Prisons only recently started handing out masks and there aren't adequate cleaning supplies. People from different prisons are often transferred to other prisons. That's also a big way for the virus to be passed along.

In what ways does the COVID-19 pandemic in prisons and jails also affect neighboring communities? Kerman: There are more than 7,000 prisons, jails and detention centers in the U.S. and nearly half a million workers pass through them every single day. I can't overemphasize that it's impossible to keep COVID-19 behind prison walls. Many prisons are in remote areas with limited medical capacity, and they are becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19. The only solution is to decarcerate by releasing people back to their homes – which can be done safely.

Bartley: The people who work in these institutions go home to their families. They go shopping every day. They go to their doctors. At The Marshall Project, we wrote a story about a corrections officer named Cary Johnson who says she understands how easily she could contract the virus. When she gets home, she takes all of her clothes off, puts them in a garbage bag, and tells her husband to keep her son away from her until after she has taken a shower. Also, when people in prison get sick, they are often taken to local hospitals. That's another way it affects the neighboring communities and why it's important that people in prison get adequate cleaning supplies and social distancing. This is not just a prison problem — it's a worldwide problem, and we're all affected by it.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban ...

Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than USD 600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wed...

Tweet that Trump will accept nomination in Charlotte is incorrect -Fox News reporter

A tweet by a North Carolina television journalist on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump would accept the Republican presidential nomination in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first night of the partys convention is incorrect, a Fo...

Brazil hits record 69,000 coronavirus cases in a day

Brazils coronavirus outbreak set daily records on Wednesday with both 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 related deaths, as the worlds second-worst outbreak accelerates toward the milestone of 100,000 lives cut short.Brazil is the country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020