Australia to report record daily coronavirus cases, at least 13 deaths - Herald Sun
The previous national record of new cases was 518. Victoria state has been struggling to contain a second wave of infections throughout July and earlier this week authorities there said the latest outbreak may have peaked.Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 06:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 06:02 IST
Australia is set to record its worst day in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday with 700 new infections and as many as 13 deaths in Victoria state alone, The Herald Sun newspaper reported. The previous national record of new cases was 518.
Victoria state has been struggling to contain a second wave of infections throughout July and earlier this week authorities there said the latest outbreak may have peaked. The outbreak in Victoria state has also spilled over into neighbouring states despite internal borders being closed.
Queensland state on Thursday said it had found three new cases, two of whom were believed to have contracted COVID-19 while in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Victoria
- Sydney
- New South Wales
- Queensland
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-Australia moves A-League playoffs back a week amid COVID-19 surge
Soccer-Lure of Europe may undermine Australia women's game: players union
10th BBL to start amid India's tour to Australia this year
Health News Roundup: Australia weighs further coronavirus curbs as outbreak grows; WHO seeks to help poor Latam nations get 'subsidized' COVID-19 vaccine and more
Australia weighs further coronavirus curbs as outbreak grows