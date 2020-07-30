Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia reports record daily coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

The previous national record of new cases was 518 but a second wave in Victoria centred on aged care facilities has forced authorities to lock down state capital Melbourne and other states to close their borders. "I'm obviously concerned to see these numbers increase.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 07:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 07:22 IST
Australia reports record daily coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Australia recorded its worst day in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday as the country's second-most populous state reported more than 700 new infections and 13 deaths. The previous national record of new cases was 518 but a second wave in Victoria centred on aged care facilities has forced authorities to lock down state capital Melbourne and other states to close their borders.

"I'm obviously concerned to see these numbers increase. It is not unexpected in some ways when you have got so many cases in private sector aged care," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. Too many people were going to work when they were sick or while they were waiting for test results, he added.

Social distancing restrictions would be extended, with residents the state's south no longer allowed to have visitors to their homes from late Thursday. Everyone in the state will from Sunday also be required to wear a mask when outside.

Earlier this month, Victoria told nearly 5 million people around Melbourne, the country's second-most-populous city, to wear masks outside and stay home except for essential trips. The outbreak in Victoria state has spilled into neighbouring states despite internal borders being closed.

Queensland state on Thursday said it had found three new cases, two of whom were believed to have contracted COVID-19 while in Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven-run inning propels Reds to rout of Cubs

Sonny Gray struck out 11 over 6 23 innings and Nick Castellanos grand slam highlighted a seven-run barrage in the fifth, as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game slide with their 12-7 rout of the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. ...

4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

Hong Kong police have signalled their intent to enforce a new Chinese national security law strictly, arresting four youths Wednesday on suspicion of inciting secession through social media posts. Three males and one female, aged 16 to 21, ...

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

An Australian woman has taken her ex-husband to court for giving their 16-year-old daughter permission to get a tattoo. Bradley Victory, 45, pleaded not guilty in Picton Local Court outside Sydney on Wednesday to charges of assault occasion...

Woodruff, Brewers blank Pirates in one-hitter

Brandon Woodruff pitched 6 13 nearly perfect innings Wednesday as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers one-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. Woodruff 1-1 allowed one hit and one walk while striking out 10. Just one ball -- a flyout by Gregory Polan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020