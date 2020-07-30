Left Menu
Development News Edition

48-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur; toll mounts to 2

The man, a resident of Leimakhong area in Kangpokpi district, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on June 8 with chronic kidney disease and lung infection and he had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26, the hospital's director, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, said. The fresh fatality comes a day after the state registered its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old patient succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:27 IST
48-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Manipur; toll mounts to 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manipur registered its second COVID-19 death on Thursday as a 48-year-old patient succumbed to the infection at a state-run hospital here, a senior doctor of the medical establishment said. The man, a resident of Leimakhong area in Kangpokpi district, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on June 8 with chronic kidney disease and lung infection and he had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26, the hospital's director, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, said.

The fresh fatality comes a day after the state registered its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old patient succumbed to the disease early on Wednesday. Meanwhile, two resident doctors at RIMS have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the count of infected hospital staff to 22, sources said.

The state has registered 2,458 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK worried about second wave in Europe, won't hesitate to act on quarantine

Britains Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain ...

2 held in fake NGO case at Hyderabad

Two people have been apprehended by sleuths of Commissioners Task Force, South Zone Team and Chandrayangutta Police here for forming a fake NGO and cheating people, police said on Wednesday. The two accused used to make emotional videos in ...

HC allows student to withdraw plea against UGC exam guidelines as case pending in SC

The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed a student to withdraw the plea challenging UGC guidelines making it mandatory for colleges to conduct final year exams by September-end as the issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Justice Jayant N...

German police end garden search in McCann investigation

German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal have ended their search of a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover, northern Germany, prosecutors said Thursday. The investigators left Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020