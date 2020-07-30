All India Institute of Ayurveda starts providing free testing, treatment to COVID-19 patients

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has started providing free testing and treatment to patients in its COVID-19 Health Centre (CHC), announced the Shripad Yesso Naik, Union AYUSH Minister. Naik visited the CHC on July 28 to review the arrangements at the centre for treatment of COVID-19 patients. During the visit, the minister announced that CHC will provide free of cost testing and treatment facilities to all the patients.

He also inaugurated the Intensive Care Unit of CHC, which has been equipped with ventilator facility and all other standard provisions of ICU. The AIIA has also been designated as COVID-19 testing centre (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing) by the Delhi government. A COVID Call Centre has been established at AIIA for handling queries related to COVID-19 being raised by the general public telephonically, an official statement by the AYUSH Ministry said.

The minister praised prophylactic program 'AYURAKSHA' going on for 80,000 Delhi Police personnel under the directions of the ministry. "Delhi Police, being the frontline warriors of COVID-19, are being given AYURAKSHA kit for boosting the immunity and increasing quality of life against COVID-19. The AYURAKSHA kit contains Sanshamani Vati (prepared from Giloy), AYUSH Kadha and Anu Taila for nasal application," the official release said.

"Till date 158,454 Ayuraksha kits have been distributed in two phases with an overall compliance of more than 90 per cent. Feedback of the Delhi police personnel is being analysed with the help of Public Health Foundation of India," it added.