Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cairo's cafes that never sleep forced to close early

Looking at his half-deserted cafe in central Cairo, once bustling with customers day and night, Essam Ali thinks of cutting his losses and closing for good. He, like the thousands of other cafe owners in the city, pulls down the shutters, reluctantly, at midnight.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:35 IST
Cairo's cafes that never sleep forced to close early

Looking at his half-deserted cafe in central Cairo, once bustling with customers day and night, Essam Ali thinks of cutting his losses and closing for good.

He, like the thousands of other cafe owners in the city, pulls down the shutters, reluctantly, at midnight. Egypt has allowed cafes to reopen after coronavirus restrictions were lifted, but has limited opening hours in non-tourist areas to midnight, slashed capacity to 50% and banned water pipes.

Months of restrictions have hit cafes hard. Cairo, a city of some 20 million or so, never sleeps. Life picks up at night as residents seek to escape the daytime heat, promenading through the streets and drinking tea until the wee hours. Cafes are found in almost every street and are an important employer. Ali has laid off 14 workers as daily customer numbers fall to 50-60 from some 250 before the pandemic.

"When I have 300 pounds ($19) at the end of the day, how can I pay for my products? How can I pay for my electricity? How can I pay my taxes?," said Ali. "I am honestly thinking about closing my cafe. Why? Because it is not worth it anymore," he said.

The biggest business used to be in providing water pipes, typically handed from person to person within a group, for smoking tobacco. Losing the pipes is not the only wrench. Customers are also struggling to adjust to the new opening hours.

"We are naturally a people that likes to stay up at night, especially during summertime," said 30-year old Salah Ali. "So the fact that coffee shops now close at 12 is, for us, culturally difficult." Hassan Ahmed Mohamed, 65, who runs a small cafe, said this is the worst business has been since the cafe opened in 1960.

Egypt has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has hammered the vital tourism sector and also slashed Suez Canal revenues and workers' remittances due to a global trade downturn. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in March approved a 100 billion pound stimulus package, including payments of salaries for staff sent home by their employers and cash for informal workers.

Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad told a local television channel last month that cafes could open longer in tourist areas and would vary in summer and winter but otherwise hours would continue to be limited even after the pandemic was over as Egypt comes more into line with opening hours in the United States and Europe. Citizens sitting in a cafe beyond 10 pm were not productive, he added. The government had first allowed cafes to reopen until 10 pm then last week extended hours to midnight.

The state press centre did not respond to questions on how the government is supporting cafes. Saad could not be reached. ($1 = 15.9200 Egyptian pounds) (Additional reporting by Nayera Abdallah Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott and 1mg Bring Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Closer to Indian Homes

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India In a move to expand access and empower Indian patients to take charge of their health, Abbott and leading online pharmacy and healthcare platform, 1mg today announced their collaborati...

Pak court forms 2-member bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday constituted a two-member bench to hear a review petition filed by the Pakistan government in the case of Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to the Pakistani media. The bench comprisin...

John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place for many of those who helped to shape civil rights history. The arc of Lewis legacy of activism will once aga...

UL Issues First Safety Mark for Hyperbaric Chambers in India

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 30 ANIBusinessWire India UL, a global safety science company, announced that Tekna Manufacturing Private Limited Tekna has earned the UL Mark for its hyperbaric chambers. The hyperbaric chambers cater to user...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020