Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK worries about second COVID-19 wave in Europe, more quarantine steps possible

Last weekend Britain re-imposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving from Spain, a move that caused havoc with the reopening of the continent for tourism in the summer high season. Health minister Matt Hancock stopped short of naming other European countries that might end up back on the quarantine list, but cited France as an example of one where infections have lately risen.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:04 IST
UK worries about second COVID-19 wave in Europe, more quarantine steps possible

British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, as they did with Spain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said COVID-19 was under some measure of control in Britain, but a resurgence in some European countries showed the pandemic was not over.

"It is absolutely vital as a country that we continue to keep our focus and our discipline, and that we don't delude ourselves that somehow we are out of the woods or that that is all over, because it isn't all over," he said. Last weekend Britain re-imposed a 14-day quarantine period on people arriving from Spain, a move that caused havoc with the reopening of the continent for tourism in the summer high season.

Health minister Matt Hancock stopped short of naming other European countries that might end up back on the quarantine list, but cited France as an example of one where infections have lately risen. "I am worried about a second wave. I think you can see a second wave starting to roll across Europe, and we've got to do everything we can to prevent it from reaching these shores, and to tackle it," Hancock said during an interview on Sky News.

When asked whether Britons should be prepared for more measures to be announced within the next few days, he said yes. "The number of cases have gone up sharply in some countries in Europe ... France now has more cases than we do, per day, and in Spain we saw the numbers shoot up which is why we had to take the rapid action that we did," Hancock said on Talk Radio.

France reported almost 1,400 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily increase in more than a month. Britain reported 763 new confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Hancock said the authorities were working on possible ways to shorten the quarantine period for people coming from Spain, such as by testing them during the quarantine period. "But we are not imminently making an announcement on it," he said in a BBC television interview.

In Britain, the number of cases had stopped falling and was at best flat, which was a result of increased social contact as lockdown measures have gradually been eased, Hancock said. He urged people to keep following social distancing guidelines. An analysis from Britain's statistics office showed on Thursday that the United Kingdom has suffered the highest rate of excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic in a comparison of 21 European countries. (Writing by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Peter Graff and Frances Kerry)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian opposition candidate denies her husband linked to alleged Russian mercenary plot

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Thursday that neither she nor Syarhei, her jailed husband, had anything to do with an alleged Russian mercenary plot to destabilise Belarus. Tikhanouskaya issued th...

DU’s responsibility to provide writers to visually impaired students for online exams: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday made it clear that it is the responsibility of Delhi University to make available writers for visually impaired students or else the process of online Open Book Examinations OBE for final year undergraduate cou...

Motor racing-Russell happy for old rivals Norris and Albon to succeed

George Russell says he is happy to see old rivals Lando Norris and Alex Albon shine in Formula One this season, even as he struggles to score, because their success adds to his own lustre.Russell has yet to open his tally after 24 grands pr...

1,093 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1.34 lakh; death toll 3,936

Delhi recorded 1,093 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to over 1.34 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 3,936, authorities said. Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020