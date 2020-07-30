Left Menu
Rugby-Six Nations to resume in October as World Rugby approves new calendar

This year's Six Nations saw four matches postponed due to the pandemic. England are top of the standings with 13 points, ahead of France on points difference.

The remaining rounds of the Six Nations Championship will be played on Oct. 24 and 31 after World Rugby approved dates for the temporary 2020 COVID-19 calendar on Thursday.

The World Rugby Council approved an adjustment to allow the release of players for new international windows after the pandemic forced the sport's suspension in March. The Council approved the release of players for the window between Oct. 24 and the first weekend of December.

The final rounds of the men's and women's Six Nations will be followed by a rest weekend on Nov. 7 and then four consecutive rounds of international matches, World Rugby said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/news/577475/international-rugby-set-to-resume-in-october-as-world-rugby-council-approves-temporary-2020-covid-19-calendar. This year's Six Nations saw four matches postponed due to the pandemic.

England are top of the standings with 13 points, ahead of France on points difference. All teams have one game left to play apart from Ireland and Italy, who have two.

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

