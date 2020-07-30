Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,956 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 461,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,709, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally. Florida was among six states on Wednesday that reported single-day records for coronavirus deaths. California, Idaho, North Carolina, Texas and South Dakota also had their biggest one-day spikes in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic started.

One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world. Deaths are rising at the fastest rate since early June. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu) Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.