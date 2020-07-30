Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Florida also reported 9,956 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 461,000, the second highest in the country behind California.

Reuters | Florida | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:07 IST
Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,956 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 461,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,709, the eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally. Florida was among six states on Wednesday that reported single-day records for coronavirus deaths. California, Idaho, North Carolina, Texas and South Dakota also had their biggest one-day spikes in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic started.

One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world. Deaths are rising at the fastest rate since early June. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2P87LUu) Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases rise in U.S. Midwest with summer travel, Birx says

Coronavirus infections appear to be picking up in the U.S. Midwest as Americans travel around the country for the summer while the surge in the South shows signs of abating, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said on ...

RIL Q1 net profit rises by 30.6 pc to Rs 13,248 crore

Reliance Industries RIL on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,248 crore during the April-June quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The consolidated RIL revenue for the quarter was Rs 100,929 crore.Jio reported a 183 per ...

CCPA becomes operational, to function from IIPA premises

The Central Consumer Protection Authority CCPA has become operational and will function from the Indian Institute of Public Administrations IIPA premises here, the government said on Thursday. The CCPA was established with effect from July ...

TN reports 5,864 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

In a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a total of 5,864 people tested positive on Thursday compared to around 7,000 in the last few days while the total infection count rose to 2,39,978. The state government announced extending the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020