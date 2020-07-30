Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policymakers deliberating to identify groups of people to first receive COVID-19 vaccine: officials

NITI Aayog member V K Paul who is also part of the COVID-19 national taskforce said policymakers are actively deliberating to prioritise the groups of people who will first receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is developed. "India's journey for a safe, effective and affordable COVID-19 vaccine shall be driven by the best scientific and ethical principles and for that our regulatory and scientific mechanisms are already in place," he said at the symposium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:36 IST
Policymakers deliberating to identify groups of people to first receive COVID-19 vaccine: officials

Policymakers are actively holding deliberations to identify groups of people who will first receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is developed, officials said. Speaking at an international symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines against COVID-19 pandemic, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Bhushan said prioritising who should get the vaccine first is a topic being discussed both within and outside the government.

"There is an emerging consensus that frontline workers are the people who have the best claim over who should get the vaccine first. But while that question engages us and there is no finality on the question, the issue of who will be on priority list and who comes after frontline healthcare workers and that is if they come first then who are the people that would follow them," he said. He said deliberations are on whether it will be the elderly or it will be people with co-morbidities or whether it will be people placed in socio-economic disadvantage whose immunity has been weakened because of prolonged exposure to poverty and malnutrition.

"So these are the questions presently engaging the policymakers within Government of India," he said. NITI Aayog member V K Paul who is also part of the COVID-19 national taskforce said policymakers are actively deliberating to prioritise the groups of people who will first receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is developed.

"India's journey for a safe, effective and affordable COVID-19 vaccine shall be driven by the best scientific and ethical principles and for that our regulatory and scientific mechanisms are already in place," he said at the symposium. He said India's journey to scale up and access to vaccines by all will be in full compliance with the high principles of equity and human rights.

"We cannot accept a situation where the rich have the vaccine and not the poor. This is simply unacceptable. We will ensure that pathways are created. We are also working actively to prioritise the groups that should receive the vaccine before the other group and those decisions are in the active stage of being deliberated upon," he added. Paul said India visualises its capabilities against COVID-19, including the vaccines, not just for the country and its citizens but for the world and humanity.

"The Indian government values and welcomes international partnerships, technical exchange, knowledge sharing and collective discourse in this journey," Paul said. Indian Medical Research Institute (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said once a safe and effective vaccine is developed there will be four major challenges.

"One is prioritisation and fair distribution to vulnerable groups, second is logistics of vaccine rollout, including cold chain, and third is stockpiling and fourth is training people who will administer this vaccine," he said. "In context of these four points, India will have to play a significant role and I can assure you that it is a part India will play with great care and responsibility. It will require immense collaboration across borders keeping in mind the noblest principles of science and humanity," he added.

Underlining that the need for a vaccine is both great and urgent, Bhargava said a dilemma is that the pandemic is going at a devastating pace and to develop a vaccine one needs time and it is not only for science part of it, but ethics and the regulatory and social considerations that need to be kept in mind. "We need to crystallize a mix and match of these ideas which may run in parallel with the right balance of the speed and safety. A balance between speed and safety has to be maintained once we crystallize novel ideas," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy Senate opens way for trial of ex minister Salvini over migrant ship

Italys Senate lifted the immunity of former interior minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday, opening the way for a trial of the right-wing leader on charges of kidnapping over the detention of those on a migrant ship at sea last year.The upper...

UK worries about second COVID-19 wave in Europe, more quarantine steps possible

British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, as they did with Spain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sa...

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

The U.S. economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 per cent annual rate last quarter, and the coronavirus pandemic is still cutting a path of destruction, forcing millions out of work and shuttering businesses. The economys stunning contr...

Convertibles, gaming laptops seeing strong demand in consumer PC segment: Asus

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Thursday said it is witnessing strong sales of convertibles and gaming laptops in the Indian market, with demand for computing devices at par with pre-COVID levels, a top executive said. Arnold Su, Business Head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020