Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead posts weaker-than-expected quarterly results as sales lag during pandemic

Analysts had forecast a profit of $1.45 per share. Second-quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs fell 1% from a year earlier to $4 billion, while sales of its drugs to cure hepatitis C fell 47% to $448 million due to fewer new patients and competition from rival drugs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 02:06 IST
Gilead posts weaker-than-expected quarterly results as sales lag during pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / GileadSciences

Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of the widely-used coronavirus treatment remdesivir, on Thursday posted worse-than-expected second-quarter results due to weak sales of its hepatitis C drugs and flagship HIV treatments during pandemic lockdowns.

The company said it expects a gradual recovery for its HIV drugs and hepatitis C sales to begin regaining momentum in the third quarter. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.11 a share. Analysts had forecast a profit of $1.45 per share.

Second-quarter sales of Gilead's HIV drugs fell 1% from a year earlier to $4 billion, while sales of its drugs to cure hepatitis C fell 47% to $448 million due to fewer new patients and competition from rival drugs. Gilead reported a net loss of $3.34 billion, or $2.66 per share, due mostly to a nearly $5 billion charge from its acquisition of cancer drugmaker Forty Seven. That compares with a profit of $1.88 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

The company began commercial sales in July of remdesivir, which is given to hospitalized patients by intravenous infusion. The antiviral drug was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May after it demonstrated an ability to shorten hospital stays for COVID-19 patients. Gilead had previously been donating the drug to hospitals, but demand continues to outstrip supply in many parts of the world.

So far, only two drugs - remdesivir and the generic steroid dexamethasone - have been shown in rigorous clinical trials to help patients with COVID-19.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors

Tourists or locals visiting a cave in north-central Mexico could endanger what is purported to be some of the earliest evidence of human presence in North America, archaeological authorities said Thursday. Mexicos National Institute of Anth...

UPDATE 1-As U.S. police struggle to hire, next-generation cops seek more humane approach

Stephanie Robinson, 23, a rookie Black police officer on Detroits West Side, has been challenged by Black residents about her loyalty while on patrol since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer. Theyre saying, A...

Florida pair arrested for breaking COVID-19 quarantine order

Jose Freire Interian was walking his dog near his Key West home when a neighbour began recording him on her cellphone. Hours later, police came knocking on his door with an arrest warrant and whisked Freire and his wife to the county jail. ...

Obama takes aim at Trump in fiery eulogy for Civil Rights icon John Lewis

In a fiery eulogy for longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis on Thursday, former President Barack Obama took a series of thinly veiled shots at the actions of his successor that he said tore at the legacy of the Black civil rights icon bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020